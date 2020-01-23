Dutch Foreign Minister visits Armenian Genocide Memorial

A delegation led by Dutch Foreign Minister Stef Blok visited the Tsitsernakaberd Memorial today accompanied by Armenian Deputy Foreign Minister Avet Adonts and Armenia’s Ambassador to the Netherlands Tigran Balayan.

Director of the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute Harutyunyn Marutyan greeted the guests and briefed them on the history of construction of the memorial.

Mr. Blok laid a wreath at the memorial to the Armenian Genocide and paid tribute to the memory of the innocent victims with a moment of silence.

The guests toured the museum. Mr. Blok left a note in the guestbook.