His Holiness Aram I receives Lebanon’s new Minister of Youth Varty Ohanian

His Holiness Aram I, Catholicos of the Great House of Cilicia, received today Varty Ohanian-Kevorkian, Lebanon’s newly-appointed Minister of Youth and Sport.

His Holiness congratulated her on appointment and gave her his blessings.

Varty Ohanian will be the youngest member of the newly-formed Lebanese government.

Born in 1984, she attended the National Yeghishe Manoogian College and then the National School of Law and the Hagopian College. She graduated from the Department of Social Sciences of the Lebanese University. She also holds a Project Management Certificate from Haigazian University.

Ohanian has been the Director of Zvartnots Special Education Center since 2017. From 2013 to 2017 was a social worker the same center. From 2007 to 2008 he served as a social worker at the Armenian Diocese of Lebanon. From 2005 to 2008 he was a social worker at Bird’s Nest.