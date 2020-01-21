Armenia Police now authorized to wiretap phone conversations

The Armenian National Assembly voted 97 to 20 with one abstention today to approve at second reading amendments to the Law on Operational-intelligence Activities.

The draft enables the Police to wiretap phone calls. The bill was authored by Armen Khachatryan and Sipan Pashinyan from My Step faction.

It recommends that the police independently monitor telephone conversations using their own operational-technical infrastructures.

According to keynote rapporteur Armen Khachatryan, it will help spare time spent for applying to the National Security Service for mediation and technical support and for resolving organizational issues.

Under the existing law, only the National Security Service is authorized to wiretap conversations.