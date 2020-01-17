Improving health in Armenia: How can the Diaspora be more effective?

On February 1st, the Hackensack University Medical Center in New Jersey will host the “Improving Health in Armenia” conference, exploring how the diaspora can work to be more effective, Diaspora High Commissioner’s Office reports.

The event is sponsored by the American Armenian Healthcare Professionals Organization. Head of Office Sara Anjargolian will be present at the conference, participating in a panel discussion.

Sessions will discuss the priorities of the healthcare sector, the development of cooperation between Armenia and the Diaspora, the quality of healthcare in Armenia, challenges and opportunities surrounding medical education, and what steps should be taken moving forward.