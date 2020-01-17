Armenian model of technology education exported to India

The first Armath engineering laboratory will be opened in Vadodara, Gujarat, India, in early February. A number of senior Indian officials are expected to be present at the opening.

“The format of the partnership is unique, as future teachers do not come from India to get the necessary classes, but two of our Armath teachers go to India for six months to conduct training for children and future teachers there,” notes the coordinator of Armath program Anna Sargsyan.

It should be reminded that during the opening ceremony of DigiTec 2019 Technology Exhibition held in Yerevan Expo Center on October 6-9, 2019, Armath Engineering Labs signed a contract to export the Armath educational program to the Republic of India.

Karen Vardanyan, Executive Director of the Union of Advanced Technology Enterprises (UITE) and Dr. Vijay Shah, a physician, business and social activist representing BattleLab India Pvt LTD, emphasized the importance of such international cooperation in education.

“Our Indian partners, impressed with the results they saw during and before their visit to the World Congress of Information Technologies (WCIT 2019) in Armenia, wanted to be sure that they would get the same quality in India, so they asked our teammates to go and to conduct training,” adds the UITE representative.