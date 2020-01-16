Turkey’s Wikipedia ban ends after almost three years

Turkey is restoring access to Wikipedia after a ban that lasted almost three years.

The country’s Constitutional Court ruled that the ban violated freedom of expression.

“We are thrilled that the people of Turkey will once again be able to participate in the largest global conversation about the culture and history of Turkey online and continue to make Wikipedia a vibrant source of information about Turkey and the world,” the foundation blogged.

“With the decision today, our editors in Turkey will once again be able to fully participate in sharing and contributing to free knowledge online,” it added.

The online encyclopaedia was blocked in Turkey in April 2017, after it refused to delete articles critical of the country’s government.

The Wikimedia Foundation, which runs the service, had refused to remove articles that said Turkey’s government had cooperated with the so-called Islamic State (IS) group and al-Qaeda in Syria.