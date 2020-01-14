Dresden Opera shrugs off reports Azerbaijani singer refused to share stage with Armenian soprano

The Semperoper Ball in Dresden has put out a statement in regards to the accusation that Yusif Eyvazov would not work with Armenian singer Ruzan Mantashyan due to political tensions.

The company noted, “SemperOperaball firmly rejects accusation against Yusif Eyvazov. The organizers of SemperOperaball firmly reject the accusation that the singer Ruzan Mantashyan will not perform at the 15th SemperOperaball on Feb. 7, due to her nationality.

Artistic director of SemperOperaball, Hans-Joachim Frey said “at no time had there been a contract with Ruzan Mantashyan for a performance at SemperOperaball on Feb. 7, 2020.”

Reports suggested on January 13, 2020 that Eyvazov had requested Mantashyan be fired because if her nationality.

Meanwhile, in a November interview with TASS, Frey had announced young Armenian soprano Hasmik Mantashyan among the participants of the Dresden Ball.

Furthermore, a performance in Dresden is on the official concert schedule of the Armenian singer.