Harry and William deny ‘offensive’ bullying claims

The Duke of Sussex and the Duke of Cambridge have denied “false” claims in the Times that their relationship was damaged by bullying, the BBC reports.

A statement on behalf of Princes Harry and William described the story’s “inflammatory language” as “offensive”.

The Times quoted a source saying the Sussexes felt they had been pushed out and “constantly bullied” by William.

The brothers are to meet the Queen and Prince of Wales later to discuss Harry and Meghan’s future.

The couple want to step back as senior members of the Royal Family, while also becoming financially independent.

A statement on behalf of Harry and William said: “Despite clear denials, a false story ran in a UK newspaper today speculating about the relationship between the Duke of Sussex and the Duke of Cambridge.

“For brothers who care so deeply about the issues surrounding mental health, the use of inflammatory language in this way is offensive and potentially harmful.”