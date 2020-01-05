Divine Liturgy celebrated in churches across Armenia on Christmas Eve

A solemn Candlelight Divine Liturgy is celebrated in all Armenian Churches on the eve of the feast of the Holy Nativity and Theophany of Our Lord Jesus Christ .

As according to the Church, the day is changed at 5 p.m., after the evening service, the feast of the Holy Nativity and Theophany of Our Lord Jesus Christ starts on the eve, in the evening of January 5, and continues after the midnight, on January 6.

In the evening the faithful take home lit candles and lamps symbolizing the divine light and the blessing of the Church.

Lighting lamps symbolizes the light of the Bethlehem Star which guided the way of the magi to the baby Christ.

On January 6 the Armenian Apostolic Church celebrates the Feast of the Holy Nativity and Theophany of Our Lord Jesus Christ, marking the Birth and Baptism of Jesus Christ.