Ryanair announces two new Armenia summer 2020 routes to Greece

Ryanair, Europe’s No.1 airline, has announced Greece as its newest direct link with Armenia. Two new, twice weekly routes from Gyumri to Athens and from Yerevan to Thessaloniki will start in May 2020, as part of Ryanair’s extended Armenia summer 2020 schedule.

Armenian consumers and visitors can now book their summer holidays to Greece as far out as October 2020, flying on the lowest fares and with the greenest/cleanest major airline in Europe, with the lowest CO 2 emissions.

Ryanair’s Armenia 2020 schedule will deliver:

2 Winter routes from Yerevan to Milan Bergamo (2 pw) & Rome Ciampino (2 pw)

2 Summer routes from Yerevan to Berlin Schönefeld & Thessaloniki (2 pw)

2 Summer routes from Gyumri to Athens (2 pw) & Memmingen (2 pw)

198,000 customers p.a.

148* “on-site” jobs p.a.

To celebrate its new Armenian routes, Ryanair has launched a massive seat sale with fares available from just €29.99, for travel between May and August 2020 which must be booked by Sunday (5 Jan), only on the Ryanair.com website.

Ryanair’s David O’Brien said: “Ryanair is pleased to further develop direct EU links for Armenia with the announcement of brand-new routes from Gyumri to Athens and from Yerevan to Thessaloniki.The Armenian Government Air Tax exemption for new, environmentally friendly direct routes has doubled the number of direct EU routes to Armenia from 8 to 16 in just one year. European tourists and business traveler prefer direct flights with Ryanair, Europe’s greenest airline, rather than high emission connecting flights through the polluting hubs of Germany, France and Holland.”

“Armenian customers and visitors can now book low fare seats with Europe’s greenest, cleanest airline as far out as October 2020. To celebrate, we’re launching a massive seat sale with fares available from just €29.99, for travel between May and August 2020, which must be booked by Sunday (5 Jan). Since these amazing low prices will be snapped up quickly, customers should log onto www.ryanair.com and avoid missing out,” he continued.