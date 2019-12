Today, on the 30th of December, the number of passengers served at Armenia’s Zvartnots International Airport exceeded 3 million.

The result was recorded for the for the first time this year, largely thanks to a huge number of passengers arriving in Yerevan from Moscow today.

On this occasion surprise was awaiting all the passengers arriving from Moscow.

The passenger flow at “Zvartnots” Airport reached 2,690,727 in 2018.