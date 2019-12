On December 30, 2019, the Israeli President Reuven Rivlin received the Christian Religious leaders of the Holy Land on the occasion of the Christmas and New Year, the Armenian Patriarchate of Jerusalem reports.

Among the participants from the Armenian Patriarchate of Jerusalem were His Eminence Abp. Sevan Gharibian the Canon Sacrist of the Armenian Patriarchate of Jerusalem, Rev. Fr. Ghevond Hovhannisyan the Chief Dragoman and Rev. Fr. Koryoun Baghdasaryan the Chancellor.