Armenian army replenished with new equipment in Nakhijevan direction

In recent months, the Armed Forces of the Republic of Armenia have done a great deal of work in strengthening the military posts, widening and developing road networks, which allows to reduce the time required for troop movements, Chief of General Staff of the Armed Forces, Lieutenant General Artak Davtyan told a press conference today.

He said the Armenian troops stationed in Nakhijevan direction have been replenished with new types of armament and military equipment.

The army chief added that “despite the combined efforts of Azerbaijan and Turkey to strengthen the Nakhijevan army, the Armenia side is taking relevant measures not to allow Nakhijevan to gain superiority in\terms of armament.”