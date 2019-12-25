SocietyTop

Yerevan to get first batch of new buses in 2020

Siranush Ghazanchyan December 25, 2019, 18:39
Less than a minute

About 850 buses are required for Yerevan’s new transport network, Spokesperson for the Yerevan City Hall Hakob Karapetyan said in a Facebook post.

The buses are expected to be delivered in stages, and the first batch is expected to be in Yerevan in 2020, the Spokesperson said.

He said a general agreement has been reached between the Government and the donor organization. According to preliminary information, a tender will be announced for the new Yerevan bus system in February 2020.

At the moment, relevant specialists are involved in the preparation of tender packages, Karapetyan said.

Show More
Back to top button
Close