Yerevan to get first batch of new buses in 2020

About 850 buses are required for Yerevan’s new transport network, Spokesperson for the Yerevan City Hall Hakob Karapetyan said in a Facebook post.

The buses are expected to be delivered in stages, and the first batch is expected to be in Yerevan in 2020, the Spokesperson said.

He said a general agreement has been reached between the Government and the donor organization. According to preliminary information, a tender will be announced for the new Yerevan bus system in February 2020.

At the moment, relevant specialists are involved in the preparation of tender packages, Karapetyan said.