At least three injured as Russian Mi-8 helicopter crash-lands in Krasnoyarsk Region

A helicooter belonging to Krasnoyarsk Airlines company with 29 people on board fell while taking off from an airfield in the remote settlement of Baykit, Russia.

“According to preliminary data, two passengers and the captain of the aircraft were injured,” Spitnik quotes a sourceas saying.

The local emergency services stated that at least three people were injured when the copter made a rough landing. The captain of the aircraft was sent to a hospital.

Reports also suggest that the tail boom of the helicopter was damaged; however, it is not clear what exactly caused the incident.