Russia planning to strengthen the military base in Gyumri

Security has been a key direction of Armenian-Russian cooperation this year, Russia’s Ambassador to Armenia Sergey Kopyrkin told a press conference today.

The Ambassador said the year was marked by strengthening of security of both countries.

“This year, a number of steps have been taken to increase the combat readiness of the 102nd military base deployed in Gyumri. We are planning to double the combat potential of the military base without increasing the personnel,” the Ambassador said.

Sergey Kopyrkin said the infrastructure of the military base is going to be developed and added that contractors from Armenia will also be involved.

In 2019, relations between Armenia and Russia in the military-technical sphere successfully developed, he added.

Speaking about the Karabakh conflict, the Ambassador said its settlement remains a Russian foreign policy priority.

“Russia is a mediator and is trying to contribute to the resolution of the Karabakh conflict by political means on the basis of options acceptable to the parties,” he noted.