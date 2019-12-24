Museums in Yerevan to be open on New Year holidays

A number of museums in Armenia will be open during the New Year holidays, the Government informs. These include:

Charents Museum of Literature and Arts

Martiros Saryan House-Museum

Komitas Museum-Institute

Hovhannes Tumanyan Museum

Sergei Parajanov Museum

Yervand Kochar Museum

Museum of Russian Art

History Museum of Armenia

National Art Gallery of Armenia

Between January 1 and 5 the museums will be open from 12 till 5 pm. The History Museum and the National Art Gallery will work until 6 pm.