Museums in Yerevan to be open on New Year holidays

Siranush Ghazanchyan December 24, 2019, 12:50
A number of museums in Armenia will be open during the New Year holidays, the Government informs. These include:

  • Charents Museum of Literature and Arts
  • Martiros Saryan House-Museum
  • Komitas Museum-Institute
  • Hovhannes Tumanyan Museum
  • Sergei Parajanov Museum
  • Yervand Kochar Museum
  • Museum of Russian Art
  • History Museum of Armenia
  • National Art Gallery of Armenia

Between January 1 and 5 the museums will be open from 12 till 5 pm. The History Museum and the National Art Gallery will work until 6 pm.

