Museums in Yerevan to be open on New Year holidays

A number of museums in Armenia will be open during the New Year holidays, the Government informs. These include:
- Charents Museum of Literature and Arts
- Martiros Saryan House-Museum
- Komitas Museum-Institute
- Hovhannes Tumanyan Museum
- Sergei Parajanov Museum
- Yervand Kochar Museum
- Museum of Russian Art
- History Museum of Armenia
- National Art Gallery of Armenia
Between January 1 and 5 the museums will be open from 12 till 5 pm. The History Museum and the National Art Gallery will work until 6 pm.