Smart Solutions Center opens at National Polytechnic University of Armenia

Smart Solutions Center has opened at the National Polytechnic University of Armenia. The Center was founded in collaboration with the Union of Employers of Information and Communication Technologies (UEICT) and the National Polytechnic University of Armenia. The general partner of the initiative is VivaCell-MTS. Partners are Synopsys Armenia and Unicomp.

During the period of the 4th industrial revolution, professions not existing until now are becoming popular, and according to studies 65% of school children will work in professions that do not exist today. This situation is a good opportunity for Armenia to position itself in the newly emerging sectors of the economy where great surplus value is created.

The role of basic education and the ability of engineers to master a number of related specialties have increased substantially. In its turn, digitization and mass use of high technology in all sectors of the economy and the public sector will bring new demands on professionals working in these sectors, forcing them to acquire knowledge in ICT and related specialties.

“Digitalization brings transformation of activities in absolutely all spheres of life. Telecommunications move towards development of digital ecosystems. Subscribers use increasingly more devices and services. Individuals and enterprises feel the need to stay connected to more devices, services, suppliers, and customers,” VivaCell-MTS General Manager Ralph Yirikian said.

“Digitization of processes, over-automation, data analysis, and successful management of these things, require new specific qualities. The generation ‘Z’, those born in the second half of the 90s, enters the market, and shall be creative and generate national values in a new, interconnected and digitalized world. This generation is under VivaCell-MTS’s care,” he added.

According to UEICT Executive Director Eduard Musayelyan, the Smart Solutions Center is a platform for people looking for new challenges.

“The center will have three directions: master’s degree, vocational training program and interdisciplinary training. This Center is the result of collaboration of private companies and University. We think that this model of collaboration can be transformed to the new model: private companies-University-public. The Smart Solutions Center is the educational part of the Silicon Mountains big project,” Eduard Musayelyan sad.

At the first stage the Smart Solutions Center plans to implement master’s and vocational trainings, interdisciplinary training programs, and later on it will be supplemented by bachelor’s programs, research and startup ecosystems.

This year, in the first phase of the project, three laboratories have been set up in two auditoriums equipped with state-of-the-art equipment.