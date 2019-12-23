PM Pashinyan visits Maestro Hovhannes Chekijyan on 91st birthday

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Mrs. Anna Hakobyan visited National Hero of Armenia, Maestro Hovhannes Chekijyan on the occasion of his 91st birthday.

The Prime Minister congratulated the Maestro on his birthday and thanked for the activity and all the services he provided to our people and homeland.

“I am sure that you will continue this service for a long time, especially now, when culture and classical culture are of great demand,” the Prime minister said.

“I am convinced that this high art, culture will become more and more popular. And in this respect I would like to wish you great energy and health in order to continue your mission, “Nikol Pashinyan added.