Court of Appeals rejects Robert Kocharyan’s request for release on bail

The Court of Appeal of Armenia on Friday declined ex-President Robert Kocharyan’s request for release on bail.

The court decided to reject the appeal of Mr. Kocharian’s lawyers and uphold the decision of the court of general jurisdiction, judge Lusine Abgaryan said.

The decision can be appealed to the Court of Cassation within 15 days.

Robert Kocharyan is charged with overthrowing constitutional order in March 2008 following a presidential election. At least ten people were killed in clashes between police and protesters on March 1, 2008.

The trial of Robert Kocharyan and three other former officials commenced in Yerevan on September 12.