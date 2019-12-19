EU provides €5.1 million grant support for Armenia’s road safety

The Republic of Armenia and the European Investment Bank have signed a Nighbourhood Investment Platform Grant Agreement to support the implementation of the Armenia Road Safety Improvement Project. This Agreement will allow the European Commission to finance this project by an investment grant of up to EUR 4,25m.

The overall objective of the project is to improve the regional interconnectivity through the upgrade of the transport network in Armenia, and more particularly through introduction of road safety measures and foster capacity development for relevant authorities and stakeholders to reach international standards regarding road safety.

This project includes the following activities: road safety measures on M6 interstate road, road safety works and infrastructure improvements of 9 selected black spots on H-8 republican road and M-5 interstate road Yerevan – Armavir – Border crossing with Turkey, 15 selected blackspots on interstate roads: M-2 Yerevan – Ararat – Kapan – Meghri, M-4 Yerevan – Hrazdan – Sevan – Azatamut, M-12 Goris and M-17 Kapan – Shikahogh – Meghri, as well as additional identified blackspots.

The scope of the project includes additional technical assistance grant from the European Commission in the amount of up to EUR 650 000 and EUR 0.2M budget allocation for the EU Communication activities, notably the Implementation of the Communication for Behavioural Impact (COMBI) Strategy in the context of the Road Safety Improvement project in Armenia.