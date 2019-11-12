Pashinyan, Macron discuss Armenia-EU visa liberalization

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron on the sidelines of the Paris Peace Forum.

The French President expressed gratitude to PM Pashinyan for accepting the invitation to participate in the forum and noted that he attaches importance to the development of cooperation with Armenia in different directions.

PM Pashinyan, in turn, expressed gratitude for the warm reception and for organizing the forum on highest level. He noted that meetings on different occasions give new impetus to the development and reinforcement of bilateral ties.

Nikol Pashinyan and Emmanuel Macron discussed urgent issues on the agenda of Armenian-French relations. They referred to the steps towards launching Armenia-EU Visa Liberalization dialogue.

The parties attached importance to high-level reciprocal visits and reached agreements towards that end.