Armenian PM attends reception at Élysée Palace

Late on November 11, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan arrived in the Élysée Palace , where he attended an official reception hosted on behalf of French President Emmanuel Macron in honor of the heads of state and government participating in the Second Paris Peace Forum. The Prime Minister was welcomed by Emmanuel Macron.

The official reception was attended by UN Secretary General António Guterres, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, President of the Democratic Republic of Congo Félix Tshisekedi, PRC Vice President Wang Qishan, Secretary General of the International Organization of La Francophonie Louise Mushikiwabo, UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay and others.

On November 12, the Armenian Premier will attend the opening of the Second Paris Peace Forum and a thematic discussion, at which he will deliver a speech. Prime Minister Pashinyan will present a symbolic gift to the Library of the Paris Peace Forum.

As part of his visit to Paris, the Premier will visit the Office of the Organisation Internationale de la Francophonie to meet with OIF Secretary General Louise Mushikiwabo. The Prime Minister and his spouse are scheduled to call at UNESCO Headquarters to take part in the proceedings of the 40th UNESCO General Conference. Prime Minister Pashinyan will deliver a speech during a panel discussion. The Premier will next meet with UNESCO Secretary General Audrey Azoulay and will give an interview to UNESCO Press Office.

During the visit, the Prime Minister and his spouse will meet with the heads of local Armenian community’s spiritual and secular organizations. An official reception will be held in honor of Nikol Pashinyan and Anna Hakobyan, at which the Prime Minister will deliver a speech.