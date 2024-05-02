Foreign Ministers of Armenia, Ukraine discuss regional issues

Armenian Minister of Foreign Affairs Ararat Mirzoyan had a telephone conversation with his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba.



The interlocutors discussed issues related to the agenda of bilateral relations and political dialogue.



The Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Ukraine also touched upon regional issues. Emphasizing the efforts to achieve lasting peace and stability in the South Caucasus, Ararat Mirzoyan attached importance to the unconditional respect for the principle of territorial integrity in the process of border delimitation, the commitment to the 1991 Alma-Ata Declaration and the position expressed by international partners, inclining the Foreign Ministry of Ukraine in this regard.