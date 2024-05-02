Armenian Ministry of Interior warns of more demining work in Tavush

The Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Armenia is carrying out demining on Armenian-Azerbaijani border, in the area of the villages of Kirants and Kheyremli in order to reproduce the given section of the state border based on geodetic measurements by the expert groups of the to countries, to ensure the adjustment of coordinates, the Armenian Ministry of Interior informs.

The Police of the Ministry of Internal Affairs carries out an enhanced service on the ground to prevent the entry of civilians into demining zones and to ensure their safety.