Armenia, US extend Agreement on Cooperation in the Area of Counterproliferation of Weapons of Mass Destruction

Armenian Defense Minister Suren Papikyan received today US Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Armenia, Kristina Kvien.

The parties discussed the current state of cooperation between the Republic of Armenia and the United States in the defense field, as well as future development prospects. The sides commended the current level of cooperation, and the American side expressed readiness to continue supporting the defense reforms being implemented in Armenia.

Additionally, the meeting addressed issues related to regional security.

At the conclusion of the meeting, Minister Papikyan and Ambassador Kvien signed an agreement to extend the validity period of the Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Armenia and the Government of the United States of America Concerning Cooperation in the Area of Counterproliferation of Weapons of Mass Destruction.