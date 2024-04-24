We’ve allowed history to repeat, Canadian Senator Leo Housakos says on Armenian Genocide anniversary

On this Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day, it is not enough to say we have learned from our past or that history will not be repeated because we have already allowed it to do so, Canadian Senator Leo Housakos said in a statement on the 109th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide.

“We have stood by over the last several years and watched as the memories of the victims of the first Armenian Genocide were not honored but rather, their memories were sullied with the ethnic cleansing of the Armenian people in their ancestral home of Artsakh,” he said.

“More than 100,000 have been murdered or displaced and there has been relative silence from the rest of the world. Today, my heart is with each and every one of them and with every Armenian as we memorialize those who were murdered and brutalized in 1915,” the Senator added.