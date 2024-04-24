PoliticsTopVideo

We must commit to ensuring a tragedy like Armenian Genocide never happens again – Rep. David Valadao

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email April 24, 2024, 20:16
Today on Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day, we pause to remember the 1.5 million Armenians who were murdered or displaced by the Ottoman Empire and recommit to ensuring a tragedy like this never happens again, Rep. David Valadao said in a video message on 109th anniversary of the Armenians Genocide.

