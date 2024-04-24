We must commit to ensuring a tragedy like Armenian Genocide never happens again – Rep. David Valadao

Today on Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day, we pause to remember the 1.5 million Armenians who were murdered or displaced by the Ottoman Empire and recommit to ensuring a tragedy like this never happens again, Rep. David Valadao said in a video message on 109th anniversary of the Armenians Genocide.
Related Articles
Uruguay MFA commemorates Armenian Genocide anniversary
April 25, 2024, 01:01
Chile establishes April 24 as National Day of Commemoration of Armenian Genocide Victims
April 25, 2024, 00:39
We commit to telling the stories of Armenian Genocide victims so they are never lost to history – Samantha Power
April 25, 2024, 00:24
US has a responsibility to prevent another Armenian Genocide and hold Aliyev accountable – Rep. Pallone
April 25, 2024, 00:11
Crimes against humanity cannot go unanswered: Rep. Schiff commemorates 109th anniversary of Armenian Genocide
April 25, 2024, 00:03
Check AlsoClose