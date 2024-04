Unpunished severe crimes committed against Armenians by the Ottoman Empire early 20th century had their consequences, Member of the European Parliament Bert-Jan Ruissen (SGP EP) said in a post on X.

“Wednesday we commemorate the 1.5 million victims of the Armenian Genocide. Unpunished severe crimes committed against Armenians by the Ottoman empire early 20th century had its consequences. We must remember and we must condemn. Never again!” he wrote.