Tribute to the memory of Armenian Genocide victims

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, President Vahagn Khachaturyan, National Assembly Speaker Alen Simonyan and the top leadership of the country, visited the Tsitsernakaberd Memorial Complex to pay tribute to the 1.5 million victims of the Arminian Genocide.

Nikol Pashinyan laid a wreath at the memorial, bowed flowers at the eternal flame that perpetuates the memory of the victims.