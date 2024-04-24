Recognition a necessary condition for non-repetition of crimes, President of Greece says on Armenian Genocide anniversary

The victims of the Armenian Genocide must never be forgotten, Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou said in a statement on the 109th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide.

“It is 109 years since the beginning of the systematic extermination of one and a half million Armenians during the last period of the Ottoman Empire. It is a genocide that almost wiped out an ancient people, a thriving Christian nucleus in the southern part of the Caucasus,” she said.

“The recognition of such tragic events, as well as the constant vigilance against violence and hatred against our fellow human beings, are a necessary condition for the non-repetition of similar crimes and the peaceful coexistence of nations and peoples. The victims of the Armenian Genocide must never be forgotten,” the President said.