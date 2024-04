Members of the Bulgarian National Assembly on Wednesday stood in a minute of silence for the victims of the mass killing of the Armenian people in the Ottoman Empire, Bulgarian News Agency reports.

The idea came from Atanas Zafirov of the BSP for Bulgaria parliamentary group after declarations on the subject were read out on behalf of Continue the Change – Democratic Bulgaria, BSP for Bulgaria, and Vazrazhdane.

A fourth declaration, issued by GERB-UDF, was presented after the short ritual.