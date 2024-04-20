US welcomes agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan on border delimitation – Blinken

US welcomes the agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan on border delimitation, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a post on X.

“We welcome the announcement that Armenia and Azerbaijan have agreed upon the 1991 Alma Ata declaration as the basis for border delimitation between the two countries. This is an important step towards concluding a durable and dignified peace agreement,” Blinken said.

On April 19, 2024, the eighth meeting of the border delimitation commissions of Armenia and Azerbaijan was held on the shared border under the chairmanship of Deputy Prime Ministers of the two countries Mher Grigoryan and Shahin Mustafayev.

Among other things, the Parties agreed that the process of delimitation will be based on the Alma-Ata Declaration of 1991.