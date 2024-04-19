Armenia, Azerbaijan agree that the process of  delimitation will be based on 1991 Alma-Ata Declaration

On April 19, 2024, the eighth meeting of the Commission on Delimitation and Border Security of the State Border between the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan and the State Commission on the Delimitation of the State Border between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia was held on the border between the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan, under the chairmanship of Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Mher Grigoryan and Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Shahin Mustafayev.

During the meeting, the Commissions agreed as follows:

At the initial stage of the delimitation process, the Parties have preliminary agreed upon separate sections of the borderline immediately between the settlements of Baghanis (Republic of Armenia) – Baghanis Ayrum (Republic of Azerbaijan), Voskepar (Republic of Armenia) – Ashaghi Askipara (Republic of Azerbaijan), Kirants (Republic of Armenia) – Kheyrimli (Republic of Azerbaijan) and Berkaber (Republic of Armenia) – Ghizilhajili (Republic of Azerbaijan), in order to of bring them into compliance with the legally justified interrepublican border that existed within the Soviet Union at the moment of its dissolution.

Decided that the description of these sections of the borderline will be drawn up considering the adjustment of coordinates based on the geodetic measurements on the ground, documented in a relevant Protocol-description which must be agreed upon and signed by the Parties by 15 May 2024.

It was agreed that the Parties will apply to their Governments in order to take measures aimed at simultaneous and parallel deployment of their border services on the agreed sections of the borderline. They also agreed that until the delimitation process is fully completed, the sections of the borderline specified in the Protocol-description will be considered delimited.

Parallelly, the Parties agreed to complete the alignment of the draft Regulation on the Joint Activity of the Commission on Delimitation and Border Security of the State Border between the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan and the State Commission on the Delimitation of the State Border between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia by 1 July 2024 and proceed with the completion of the internal procedures and approval of the Regulations according to the procedure and the requirements of the legislation of the State parties.

The Parties have agreed that the process of delimitation will be based on the Alma-Ata Declaration of 1991. The Parties have also arranged to stipulate this fundamental principle in the draft Regulation (in the future, in case the Agreement on establishment of peace and interstate relations between the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan provides otherwise, the relevant clause of the Regulation will be brought into compliance with the principles as prescribed by this Agreement).

Agreed that after the Regulation is approved by the Parties, they will arrange the order and continue the delimitation process of all the remaining sections of the border, including the issues of enclaves and exclaves.

A protocol was signed on the meeting results. The sides agreed to set the date and the place of the next meeting of the Commissions in working order.