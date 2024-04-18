US strongly committed to support efforts by Armenia and Azerbaijan to reach dignified peace – State Dept

We strongly support efforts by Armenia and Azerbaijan to reach a durable and dignified peace, and we stand ready to continue to help facilitate this process, Principal Deputy Spokesperson for the Department of State Vedant Patel said at a daily briefing.

Asked to comment on the withdrawal of Russian forces from Nagorno Karabakh, Patel said: “As you know, we were not party to the negotiated trilateral arrangement that ended the fighting in Nagorno-Karabakh in 2020 and established Russian troops in that region. Frankly, we’ve not seen anything to indicate that Russia’s military was contributing to a more peaceful and stable South Caucasus region, and the events in Nagorno-Karabakh over the course of this past fall are pretty indicative of that point, and it’s another highlight or example of how Russia is not a trustworthy ally or partner.”