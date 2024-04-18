Rep. Sherman calls to cut all aid to Azerbaijan, urges expanded assistance for Artsakh Armenians

Congressman Brad Sherman (D-CA) – who spearheaded the first US aid package to Artsakh in 1998 – has stressed the importance of expanding assistance to Artsakh’s forcibly displaced Armenians.

Addressing the Congressional Commemoration of the Armenian Genocide, he also called for cutting all aid to Azerbaijan.

“Now that’s not true justice. True justice is when those people can return to their ancestral homes where they lived for a thousand and more years in Artsakh. But until that happens, Armenia needs the aid that the Administration has promised us if this [Supplemental] bill passes, and I think it will pass,” Sherman said.