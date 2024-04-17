Armenia, Saudi Arabia keen to develop cooperation in education

On a visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan had a meeting with the Minister of Education of Saudi Arabia Yousef bin Abdullah Al-Benyan.

The interlocutors commended the high-level political dialogue between the two countries and noted that this visit of the Foreign Minister of Armenia will give a new impetus to the development of cooperation between Armenia and Saudi Arabia in various key areas.

During the meeting, the Ministers discussed a wide range of issues on cooperation in the field of education and expressed willingness to take steps to expand ties in the fields of education, science and culture.

Special attention was paid to the importance of ensuring the development of education in line with modern requirements through the effective use of high technologies and innovations. In this context, Ararat Mirzoyan briefed his counterpart on the priorities of the Government of the Republic of Armenia, the opportunities provided by the activity of the TUMO Center for Creative Technologies and the already-formed international cooperation.

The two Ministers agreed to intensify the contacts between Yerevan and Riyadh for the exchange of experience, training of specialists, scholarships and utilization of the great potential in human resources for the benefit of the two countries.

Ararat Mirzoyan and Yousef bin Abdullah Al-Benyan also emphasized the use of existing opportunities to the maximum extent and new initiatives in the fields of medicine and technical sciences.

The interlocutors emphasized the great willingness to promote interstate ties in line with the historically formed friendship and mutual sympathy between the Armenian and Arab peoples.