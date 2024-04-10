Biden says Netanyahu “making a mistake on Gaza”

US President Joe Biden has said he believes that Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is making a “mistake” in his handling of Gaza, the BBC reports.

“I think what he’s doing is a mistake. I don’t agree with his approach,” he said in an interview.

He said Gaza should have “total access to all food and medicine” for the next six to eight weeks.

Last week he warned ongoing US support for the war depended on Israel allowing in more food and medicine.

Israel has denied impeding the entry of aid or its distribution inside Gaza, and has accused UN agencies on the ground of failing to get the aid that is allowed in to the people who need it.

Weeks of talks have failed to produce a ceasefire agreement but international pressure is growing.

The hour-long interview was recorded last Wednesday – days after Israeli military strikes killed seven aid workers with World Central Kitchen – and it aired on Tuesday night on US Spanish-language network Univision.