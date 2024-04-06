Civilian infrastructure damaged in Azerbaijani shooting

Indiscriminate and non-targeted fire from the Azerbaijani side has caused damage to civilian infrastructure, the Armenian Ministry of Interior informs.

In particular, houses and gravestones were damaged in the village of Movses, while a civilian car came under fire in the village of Karmiraghbyur in Tavush province.

The Police of the Ministry of Internal Affairs is taking legal action, after which the documents will be submitted to the Investigative Committee.

Units of the Azerbaijani armed forces opened fire towards Armenian combat positions overnight, using small arms of various calibers. The intensity of the firing varied across several directions of the border, the Ministry of Defense said early in the morning today. The shooting was mostly sporadic and non-targeted.