Armenia urges Azerbaijan to refrain from actions aimed at escalating the situation – MFA

The provocative actions of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Azerbaijan overnight have no excuse, the Armenian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

“By opening irregular fire in different parts of the border, moving dozens of military vehicles, Azerbaijan clearly pursued a provocative goal to incite units of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Armenia to take similar countermeasures in order to obtain facts that “substantiate” the recent Azerbaijani misinformation,” the Foreign Ministry said.

The comments come in the wake of Azerbaijani shooting in different directions of the frontline overnight. The units of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Armenia did not take any actions contributing to further escalation, after which the situation calmed down along the border.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reaffirms that Armenia is not interested in aggravating the situation in the region and calls on Azerbaijan to stop actions aimed at escalating the situation.

“We also consider Azerbaijan’s evaluations regarding the creation of defense structures in the sovereign territory of the Republic of Armenia unjustified, because the reforms of the army and army infrastructures are the sovereign right of any country. At the same time, we remind that the proposals of the Republic of Armenia for the mirror withdrawal of troops from the Armenia-Azerbaijan state border, the introduction of mutual arms control mechanisms, the signing of a non-aggression pact, and the demilitarization of the territories adjacent to the state border remain without respond,” the Ministry said.

It added that the accusations regarding the acquisition of weapons by Armenia for defense purposes are also incomprehensible, as the volumes of weapons purchases by Azerbaijan is much larger.

“On this occasion, we officially reaffirm the dedication of the Republic of Armenia to the peace agenda, as well as our proposal to Azerbaijan for the establishment of mutual arms control mechanisms and the demilitarization of the areas adjacent to the border between the two countries,” the Ministry concluded.