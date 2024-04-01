Iran says Israel bombed its consulate in Syria, killing a top commander

At least five people have been killed in an Israeli strike on the Iranian consulate building in Syria’s capital, Damascus, Iran’s ambassador says.

Senior Revolutionary Guards commander Brig-Gen Mohammad Reza Zahedi was among the dead, according Iranian state TV.

Iran and Syria’s foreign ministers condemned the attack, which destroyed the multi-story building next to the Iranian embassy in the Mezzeh district.

The Israeli military says it does not comment on foreign media reports.

The Syrian defence ministry said Israeli aircraft targeted the consulate building at about 17:00 local time (14:00 GMT).

The UK-based war monitor, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, says eight people were killed.