PM Pashinyan receives President of American University of Armenia

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received the President of the American University of Armenia, Bruce Boghosian .

The Prime Minister congratulated Mr. Poghosyan on the occasion of assuming the position of the president of the university and wished him success. Nikol Pashinyan emphasized the role of the American University in the field of higher education in Armenia.

Brus Poghosyan spoke about the planned programs and upcoming initiatives at the American University.

Thoughts were also exchanged on the reforms of the Armenian government in the field of higher education. In the context of increasing the quality of education, the interlocutors emphasized their consistent implementation.