Crossroads of Peace project should become one of the topics of Armenia-Georgia strategic cooperation – PM

Armenia assumes its share of responsibility for establishment of peace and stability in the region, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at a joint press conference with his visiting Georgian counterpart Irakli Kobakhidze.

“We expect other role-players to demonstrate a similar attitude,” he said.

The Prime Minister stressed that Armenia is ready to move forward in the process of normalization of relations with Azerbaijan on the basis of the well-known principles agreed between Armenia and Azerbaijan on the highest level – mutual recognition of sovereignty and territorial integrity on the bases of the 1991 Alma-Ata Declaration, delimitation of Armenia-Azerbaijan border on the basis of the same Alma-Ata Declaration, as well as unblocking of regional communications on the basis of respect to the authority and sovereignty of states, ensuring reciprocity and equality.

“We expect the Crossroads of Peace project brought forward by the Armenian Government to become one of the topics of future strategic cooperation between our countries,” the Prime Minister added.

“We see that Georgia is not only interested in the normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan, bit is also taking practical steps, trying to contribute to the process,” PM Pashinyan said, expressing gratitude to Georgian partners.