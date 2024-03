Armenian PM offers condolences to Russian President over deadly attack near Moscow

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has offered condolences to Russian President Vladimir Putin over the deadly attack on Crocus City Hall that left at least 60 people killed and more than 100 wounded.

“Armenia strongly condemns this inhumane crime against the civilian population,” the Prime Minister said.

“We mourn together with the people of Russia and send words of sorrow and support to the families and relatives of the victims who suffered irreparable loss.”