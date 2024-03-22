Armenian FM briefs Uruguay MPs on security situation in the South Caucasus

In Montevideo, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan had a meeting in the Foreign Relations Committee of the Senate of Uruguay. The meeting was attended by Committee Chair Jose Carlos Mahia, members of the committee representing various political parties, as well as members of the Armenia-Uruguay Parliamentary Friendship Group.

A wide range of issues were discussed at the meeting.

Touching upon the bilateral relations between Armenia and Uruguay, the interlocutors emphasized the existing great willingness of both sides to further deepen the friendly ties which have a long history. In this context, the importance of the decision to open a resident embassy of the Republic of Armenia in Montevideo was emphasized, expressing hope that it will also contribute to the expansion of trade and economic ties between the two countries.

Both sides commended the role of the large Armenian community in Uruguay, which, despite the geographical distance between the two countries, with its place in the Uruguayan society complements the existing strong historical and cultural ties in its own way.

In his remarks, Minister Mirzoyan touched upon the process of democratic reforms in Armenia, emphasising that adherence to democratic principles is aimed not only at strengthening the sovereignty of Armenia, but also at closer relations with like-minded countries, including Uruguay.

Minister Mirzoyan briefed his interlocutors on the security situation in the South Caucasus, the efforts for the normalization of relations with neighbors aimed at establishing lasting stability in the region. Ararat Mirzoyan presented the currently existing main issues in the draft treaty aimed at the normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan, the solution of which the Armenian side sees in well-known principles, through a clear commitment to territorial integrity and the inviolability of internationally recognized borders.

In the context of the development of the South Caucasus and the best use of logistical advantages, Ararat Mirzoyan emphasized the opportunities to be provided by unblocking the regional economic and transport communications based on the principles of respect for sovereignty and jurisdiction, equality and reciprocity.

Touching upon the targeted statements addressed by the international community in a period full of challenges for Armenia, Minister Mirzoyan added: “I am also here to express our gratitude for the principled positions that you have expressed at different times on key issues for Armenia.”

Foreign Minister of Armenia presented the efforts of the Government of the Republic of Armenia to address the needs of the 150,000 Armenians forcibly displaced from Nagorno-Karabakh during the last three years.

Ararat Mirzoyan answered other questions of interest to Uruguayan parliamentarians.