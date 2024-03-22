Armenian, Azerbaijani Parliament Speakers meet in Geneva

Speaker of the Armenian National Assembly Alen Simonyan met with the Speaker of the Parliament of Azerbaijan Sahiba Gafarova on the sidelines of the 148th Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union held in Geneva.

The meeting was organized at the initiative and mediation of the Inter-Parliamentary Union.

The possible support of the parliaments of the two countries to the process of peace negotiations between Armenia and Azerbaijan was discussed.

The parties agreed to consider the possibility of inter-parliamentary dialogue.

The meeting was held in a constructive atmosphere.

At the end of the meeting, the leaders of the parliaments of the two countries issued a joint statement.