Pashinyan, Michel discuss Armenia-EU relations, peace process with Azerbaijan

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and President of the European Council Charles Michel have discussed issues related to Armenia-EU cooperation.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the inaugural Nuclear Energy Summit in Brussels.

The interlocutors exchanged views on Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process, the importance of implementation of the agreements reached based on the results of the tripartite meetings between the President of the European Council, the Prime Minister of Armenia and the President of Azerbaijan held in Brussels on May 14 and July 15, 2023 was emphasized.

According to those agreements, the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan mutually recognize each other’s territorial integrity based on 1991 Alma-Ata Declaration, delimitation between Armenia and Azerbaijan will be carried out on the basis of the Alma-Ata Declaration, the opening of regional infrastructures will take place under the sovereignty, jurisdiction of Armenia and Azerbaijan, on the principles of reciprocity and equality.

The Armenian Prime Minister reaffirmed the commitment of the Government of the Republic of Armenia to the mentioned agreements and presented the “Crossroads of Peace” project.