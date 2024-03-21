Nuclear power plant symbolizes and strengthens Armenia’s sovereignty: PM Pashinyan addresses inaugural Nuclear Energy Summit

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan participated in the inaugural Nuclear Energy Summit in Brussels. French President Emmanuel Macron, Belgian Prime Minister Alexandre de Croux, European Commission President Ursula van der Leyen, European Council President Charles Michel, presidents, prime ministers and representatives of a number of countries also took part in the event.

Prime Minister Pashinyan delivered a speech at the summit, in which he specifically stated:

“Prime Minister De Croo,

Director General Grossi,

Excellencies, ladies and gentlemen,

I extend my sincere gratitude to Director General Grossi for convening this inaugural Nuclear Energy Summit, and to Prime Minister De Croo for generously hosting this important gathering.

Armenia, as a state reliant on nuclear power generation, stands firmly behind the consensus that nuclear energy is indispensable in our fight against climate change and recognizes the inalienable right of all NPT (Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons) States Parties to develop it for peaceful purposes without discrimination and political barriers. This is why Armenia was among 22 countries who fully supported the “International Atomic Energy Agency Statement on Nuclear Power’’ at the UN Climate Change Conference (COP28) in Dubai in December 2023. We also proudly align ourselves with the historic decision made at the COP28, which recognized nuclear energy as one of the solutions to climate change alongside other low-carbon energy sources.

Nuclear energy stands as a cornerstone in our strategy, ensuring both the energy security of our nation and the mitigation of climate change. We commend Director General Grossi’s efforts to elevate nuclear energy to the forefront of high-level discussions on climate change mitigation.

For Armenia, nuclear energy plays an essential role and helps to achieve our Nationally Determined Contributions under the Paris Agreement. For decades, the Metsamor Nuclear Power Plant has been serving as a critical element of our energy system ensuring the stability and sustainability of energy production. Presently, about 30% of our country’s electricity derives from nuclear energy. Our course of arrival to that point was thorny, marred with dramatic period of the closure of the Nuclear Power Plant. Today, we can proudly state that among other crucial things, it also symbolizes and strengthens our sovereignty.

However, this critical role means great responsibility. We are committed to upholding the highest standards of nuclear safety and security in the operation of the Armenian Nuclear Power Plant. This commitment is behind the large-scale modernization and re-equipment of the Plant during the recent years, which allowed to extend the operation of the Armenian NPP until 2026.

Armenia actively collaborates with the International Atomic Energy Agency, adopting a proactive stance to ensure nuclear safety and security while fulfilling all its obligations. We regularly host review and peer review missions, reports of which clearly indicate that Armenia is operating the power plant in line with IAEA safety standards. The absence of any nuclear or radiation safety incidents throughout the history of our plant’s operation speaks volumes about our unwavering dedication to this cause. This achievement is a testament to Armenia’s political will and expertise. We also acknowledge with gratitude the indispensable technical assistance, knowledge and guidance from the IAEA and partner countries, which have been critical in guaranteeing the safe, secure, and reliable operation of our Nuclear Power Plant.

With such experience and set priorities, Armenia, alongside many countries present here, has decided to extend the lifetime of its nuclear power plant from 2026 until 2036. In December 2023, the Government of the Republic of Armenia approved the implementation project for the extension of the operational lifespan of the Armenian NPP. We are committed to implementing timely and adequate measures related to ageing management and appropriate safety improvements in cooperation with partner states and under the guidance of the Agency.

This extension will lay a solid foundation for the smooth transition to a new power unit upon the end of the ANPP’s extended operational period, which is our ultimate objective. In this regard, Armenia is committed to fostering close collaboration with and leveraging the expertise of both the IAEA and partner countries to identify the optimal solution for replacing the current unit. Our transparent and open policy for the safe and peaceful use of atomic energy will continue to guide our efforts as we explore advanced nuclear technologies to further enhance safety, efficiency, and environmental credentials in our nuclear energy sector.

Today we renew our collective commitment to unleashing the full potential of nuclear power and fostering conducive conditions for its development. Regrettably, ongoing conflicts worldwide, including recent ones in our regions, not only jeopardize the safety and security of nuclear facilities but also hinder the advancement of peaceful nuclear initiatives.

Armenia calls upon all international partners to seize the historic opportunity of the current Summit and with joint efforts advance the commitments and goals set out in the Summit Declaration to pave the way towards a cleaner, safer, and more sustainable future for the generations to come.

Thank you.”