Armenian PM briefs Swedish counterpart on draft peace treaty with Azerbaijan

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had a meeting with Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristerson.

The interlocutors discussed issues related to Armenia-Sweden cooperation, emphasized the development of economic cooperation. Reference was made to the Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process.

The Prime Minister presented the principled positions of the Armenian side regarding the draft treaty.

Nikol Pashinyan also referred to the “Crossroads of Peace” project of the Armenian government and its principles, stressing that the Armenian side is ready to unblock regional infrastructures based on the principles of sovereignty, jurisdiction, reciprocity and equality.