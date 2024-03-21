Armenian PM briefs his Belgian counterpart on “Crossroads of Peace” project

On the sidelines of the inaugural Nuclear Energy Summit in Brussels, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan met with his Belgian counterpart Alexander De Croo. The interlocutors discussed issues related to Armenia-Belgium cooperation.

The parties highlighted the importance of the opening of the Belgian embassy in Armenia and expressed their belief that it will give a new impulse to multi-sectoral cooperation.

Nikol Pashinyan and Alexander De Croo addressed the current situation in the South Caucasus, in particular, the process of the Armenia-Azerbaijan peace treaty, the possibilities of unblocking the regional infrastructure.

Nikol Pashinyan presented to the interlocutor the “Crossroads of Peace” project of the Armenian government and its principles. The sides emphasized the activity of the EU observation mission in Armenia in terms of strengthening peace and stability in the region.

The interlocutors also exchanged ideas on Armenia-European Union cooperation. In particular, the issues related to the democratic reforms implemented in our country with the support of the EU, the dialogue on visa liberalization were addressed.